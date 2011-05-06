THE FUTURE: Check Out This Paper-Thin, Bendable Smartphone

Researchers from Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada, have built a prototype smartphone that is paper-thin and bendable.



It uses a very thin e-ink display and does pretty much everything a smartphone does, except in black and white. The phone can respond to bending actions to do things like go to the next page in a document.

Obviously this is still a lab prototype so don’t expect to see it on store shelves tomorrow, but this is still very cool.

Video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via TheNextWeb)

Now Check Out This $25 USB Stick Computer →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.