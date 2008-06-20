Portable Porn: Smartphone Users' 20 favourite Adult Web Sites

Smartphone users love the Web: Some 58% of U.S. smartphone owners use the Web on their phones, versus 13% of the general mobile population, according to research firm M:Metrics. And on average, smartphone owners use the Web on their phones for almost five hours a month. What are they looking at? Mostly the same stuff they do on their computers: Google (GOOG), Yahoo (YHOO), MSN (MSFT), Myspace (NWS), ESPN.com (DIS), etc.
But not all that time is spent reading email or checking sports scores. Of the top 600 sites accessed by smartphones in April, and tallied by M:Metrics, a few dozen of them were XXX-rated.
Here’s our questions: Where do mobile users find these sites? Few, if any, of the top 20 mobile porn sites are household names like Playboy or Penthouse — the one we’re most familiar with is YouPorn, which we calculated last month was the “X-rated YouTube.” This is the “long tail” at work. (Fair warning: These sites, of course, are not work-safe.)
The Top 20 Porn Sites Accessed By U.S. Smartphones, April 2008
1. realitykings.com
2. brazzers.com
3. wannawatch.com
4. bangbros1.com
5. literotica.com
6. eskimotube.com
7. phonerotica.com
8. juggworld.com
9. youporn.com
10. dansmovies.com
11. nastydollars.com
12. ocxxx.com
13. xnxx.com
14. videosz.com
15. stage6porn.com
16. juggcrew.com
17. pornaccess.com
18. freeones.com
19. cliphunter.com
20. naughtybank.com
Source: M:Metrics
