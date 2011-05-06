Guess Which Huge Smartphone Maker Grew A Crazy 350% Last Year

Research firm IDC has a new survey out on smartphone marketshare in 2010, and it’s very interesting. (Via Apple Insider)
Here are some key points:
- The entire industry is growing astonishingly: 79.7% in 2010.
- Apple officially passes RIM to become #2 behind Nokia.
- RIM “only” grew 31%, much less than the industry.
- Samsung grew by an astonishing 350%, albeit from a relatively low base. Still, for a ginormous company like Samsung, that’s very impressive. Most of this is probably attributable to Android, although Samsung also makes phones running other platforms.
- HTC also grew a very impressive 229%.
- Apple is now not only the second biggest smartphone maker, but the fourth bigger maker of any kind of mobile phone.
Don’t Miss: Every iPhone 5 rumour We Know About So Far →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.