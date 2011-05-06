Guess Which Huge Smartphone Maker Grew A Crazy 350% Last Year

Research firm IDC has a new survey out on smartphone marketshare in 2010, and it’s very interesting. (Via Apple Insider)



Here are some key points:

The entire industry is growing astonishingly: 79.7% in 2010.

Apple officially passes RIM to become #2 behind Nokia.

RIM “only” grew 31%, much less than the industry.

Samsung grew by an astonishing 350%, albeit from a relatively low base. Still, for a ginormous company like Samsung, that’s very impressive. Most of this is probably attributable to Android, although Samsung also makes phones running other platforms.

HTC also grew a very impressive 229%.

Apple is now not only the second biggest smartphone maker, but the fourth bigger maker of any kind of mobile phone.

