Social distancing could be the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Here are the 13 states practicing it the best based on smartphone location data, ranked.

Justin Paget/Getty Images Social distancing has been recommended by the CDC as the best way to spread the slow of coronavirus — here’s a look at which states are doing it best.

The majority of the country is under a stay-at-home order which asks residents to only go out for essential services like buying food and medicine.

Unacast, a location and data analytics firm, analysed how well states are handling social distancing.

Unacast utilised anonymous location services data enabled in games and shopping apps already downloaded onto millions of American smartphones.

Each state was assigned a letter grade based on its population’s decrease in average distance travelled- states with a 40% decrease receive an A while states with less than a 10% decrease receive an F.

As of March 30, 13 states scored As and one state – Wyoming – scored an F. Most high-scoring states are under stay-at-home orders.

Business Insider ranked the highest-scoring states.

Social distancing, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, consists of “deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness,” which includes staying at least six feet away from other people, the cancelling of events, and working from home if possible.

President Donald Trump extended nationwide social distancing guidelines until at least April 30, and three-quarters of all Americans are already under a local government-mandated stay-at-home order.

Some states are handling social distancing better than others, like Hawaii and Massachusetts.

Unacast, a location data and analytics firm based in New York, launched a live Social Distancing Scoreboard last week that maps how well states are social distancing.

Unacast used location services data from games and shopping apps already downloaded onto millions of Americans phones to determine the total distance people are travelling now versus the typical total distance travelled in pre-coronavirus times.

The method of data collection is legal, with users of third-party apps consenting to the sharing of their location data. The third party apps then partner with Unacast, which insists on high privacy standards.

Each state is assigned a letter grade based on how the state’s population decreased its average distance travelled, and thus its everyday behaviour. States with populations that exhibited a 40% decrease in the average distance travelled were assigned a grade of A, while those that exhibited less than 10% decrease were assigned an F.

As of March 30, only Wyoming scored an F. Here are the states that received an A, ranked in ascending order. All of the states on the list, except for Nevada, are under statewide stay-at-home orders.

T13. California’s population exhibited a 40% decrease in its average distance travelled.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images California’s normally packed Venice Beach is almost deserted amid the coronavirus outbreak, on March 20, 2020.

T13. Connecticut’s population exhibited a 40% decrease in its average distance travelled.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Medical personnel wear protective gear while working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Greenwich, Connecticut on March 27, 2020.

T13. Washington’s population exhibited a 40% decrease in its average distance travelled.

Lindsey Wasson / Reuters A worker in scrubs leaves the Life Care Centre of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, on March 3, 2020.

T10. Rhode Island’s population exhibited a 41% decrease in its average distance travelled.

Oliver Doyle/Reuters National Guard Officers work at Westerly Station in Rhode Island on March 28, 2020, amid restrictions on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.

T10. Alaska’s population exhibited a 41% decrease in its average distance travelled.

Matt Waliszek of Orzel Photography/Reuters The floor of George M. Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska on March 21. It has been converted to shelters for Anchorage’s homeless population.

8. Colorado’s population exhibited a 42% decrease in its average distance travelled.

Jim Urquhart/Reuters Health care worker tests people at a drive-thru coronavirus testing station in Denver, Colorado on March 11, 2020.

7. Vermont’s population exhibited a 43% decrease in its average distance travelled.

Caleb Kenna/Reuters Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks about coronavirus in Burlington, Vermont on March 12, 2020.

6. Michigan’s population exhibited a 44% decrease in its average distance travelled.

Rebecca Cook/Reuters A woman sews hospital masks at the Detroit Sewn facility on March 23, 2020 as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Pontiac, Michigan.

5. New York’s population exhibited a 45% decrease in its average distance travelled.

REUTERS/Mike Segar A man crosses a nearly empty 5th Avenue in midtown Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New York City, on March 25, 2020.

4. New Jersey’s population exhibited a 46% decrease in its average distance travelled.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters People waiting at a drive-thru coronavirus testing centre at Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey on March 20, 2020.

3. Massachusetts’ population exhibited a 47% decrease in its average distance travelled.

Boston Globe via Getty Images I-93 in Boston, Massachusetts around 9 a.m. — typically rush hour — amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 17, 2020.

2. Nevada’s population exhibited a 50% decrease in its average distance travelled.

Steve Marcus/Reuters A pedestrian walks through a normally crowded area in Las Vegas, Nevada amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 18, 2020.

1. Hawaii’s population exhibited a 56% decrease in its average distance travelled.

Duane Tanouye / Reuters Shoppers flock to a Costco in Hawaii amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 5, 2020.

