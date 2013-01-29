Global Smartphone Market Growth Remains Robust

Manufacturers shipped 685.6 million smartphones worldwide in 2012, according to data we’ve compiled from various sources.



The figure is in line with our smartphone market forecast prepared in February, in which we projected 683 million smartphone unit sales in 2012.

Shipments were helped by a strong fourth quarter. The data shows that 218.3 million handsets were shipped in the last quarter of 2012, which translates to 46 per cent growth over the same period in 2011.

By comparison, manufacturers in the faltering personal computer market shipped roughly 90 million PCs in the fourth quarter. That’s a decline of 6 per cent in PC unit shipments compared to the same quarter a year prior.

Our smartphone shipment figures are prepared by compiling company releases, as well as reports from IDC, Gartner, and Strategy Analytics.

