BII CHART OF THE DAY: Smartphone Demographics Still Skew Young And Moneyed

Business Insider Intelligence a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.

Smartphone adoption is highest among young consumers with more disposable income.



According to Nielsen, Americans aged 25 to 34 earning more than $100,000 a year have the highest smartphone usage, with penetration at an astounding 81 per cent. At the other end of the spectrum, even the highest income Americans over the age of 65 “only” have 42 per cent adoption, well below national penetration (which Nielsen measured at 55 per cent in June).

Most interesting though is that Americans aged 18 to 24 making less than $50,000 a year still have 59 per cent penetration, indicating that they view smartphones as a necessity.

Photo: Nielsen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.