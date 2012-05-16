Smartphone Customer Satisfaction Is Hard To Get Right

The annual ratings of customer satisfaction with mobile phone manufacturers will be released by the American Customer Satisfaction Index Tuesday morning, and for the first time, feature phone makers will be judged right alongside smartphone makers, who are newcomers to the list. It’s not totally surprising, but Apple makes its debut on the list at the top with a score of 83 out of 100, while languishing RIM sits in the cellar with a rating of 69 out of 100. The average for the industry is 74.



