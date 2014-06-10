This Smartphone-Controlled Paper Toy Drone Is About To Hit The Masses

A modern middle school engineering marvel, the paper aeroplane is taking a giant leap forward thanks to a million-dollar Kickstarter campaign.

The PowerUp 3.0, a device that lets you pilot a paper aeroplane with your smartphone, will ship 20,000 straight to Kickstarter backers, VentureBeat reports. It’s set to go on sale to the public this summer.

PowerUp 3.0 is the brainchild of former Israeli Air Force pilot and inventor Shai Goitein, who claims that the project stemmed from a dare to build a remote-controlled paper aeroplane. Goitein created a Kickstarter to fund his creation, asking for $US50,000. By the end of the campaign in January, PowerUp 3.0 pulled in more than $US1.2 million in donations.

Since then, videos of test flights have popped up across the web. And while 50 beta kits also went out to Kickstarter backers who donated $US250 for the Beta Package, soon the everyday paper plane pilot will get a chance to fly the world’s tiniest origami drone.

Check out the full video of the PowerUp’s test flight below:

