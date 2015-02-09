This is the only chart you need to pick out your next smartphone

So you’re looking to buy a new smartphone, but not sure where to start.

Luckily, Product Chart has an extensive smartphone comparison chart that tosses all the most recent smartphones into one place. It lets you filter the results by important features such as screen size, price, resolution, RAM, and storage, giving you a great way to see what all your options are.

If you have a specific smartphone line in mind, you can also pare down the results by selecting the brand. If you really want to get technical, you can also change up what the X and Y axis measure, swapping out price for resolution, screen size, pixels per inch (PPI), weight, and storage.

Each smartphone links to an Amazon product listing for the device, showing how much it would cost to buy the phone unlocked and off contract.

Unfortunately, there are no toggles for battery life, carrier, or operating system, and it’s always a good idea to see what deals are best for your specific carrier contract. But if you want a good overview of the current smartphone market, Product Chart is an easy way to digest all the options while focusing on the features that matter to you.

Product Chart also has comparison charts for laptops, which you can check out here.

