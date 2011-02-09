IT'S OFFICIAL: The Smartphone Market Is Now Bigger Than The PC Market

Well, that was fast.



Only three years after the iPhone launched, the smartphone market is already bigger than the PC market.

According to IDC, 101 million smartphones were sold in Q4, versus 92 million PCs.

Smartphone shipments, meanwhile, grew 87% year over year, while PCs only grew 3%.

Android vaulted past all contenders, including Apple and Nokia, to become the No. 1 smartphone platform in the quarter (Nokia still sold the most phones, with 28% of the market). Apple’s share doubled to 16% year over year.

All of this is good news for smartphone makers and supply chains and horrible news for PC makers and supply chains.

The PC market would have grown faster if iPads are counted as PCs. But that’s bad news for the traditional PC markers, too, because iPads have already grabbed more than 7% of the global PC market.

