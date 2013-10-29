Smartphone And Tablet Revenue Is Bigger Than The Entire Consumer Electronics Market

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

Combined Smartphone And Tablet Revenue To Exceed Entire Consumer Electronics Market This Year (IHS)

Research outfit IHS recently compared the history of combined smartphone and tablet revenue to revenue from the broader consumer electronics (CE) market to compare future revenue trajectories for both markets.

In doing so, IHS found that smartphones and tablets will combine for about $US355 billion in revenue this year, which is 3% higher than the expected revenue for the entire CE market, which is roughly $US344 billion. IHS defines the CE market as a broad category that includes televisions, audio equipments, cameras and camcorders, video game consoles, and home appliances.

The presence of mobile devices has not only added a dimension to the CE market, it has also single handedly made each product within the CE category slightly less valuable. Smartphones and tablets now all carry a quality substitute for almost every product in the CE category: TV (mobile video, YouTube), audio equipment (iTunes, Pandora), cameras and camcorders (a standard on mobile device hardware), video game consoles (mobile games and apps). It’s no wonder the mobile category is far outpacing its CE counterpart. Read >

In other news…

Samsung had another record quarter for profit, which is up 26% in Q3, but the handset maker warned of slower smartphone sales to close out the year. (TechCrunch)

The new LinkedIn product, Intro, which places LinkedIn profile info onto iPhone emails, is being questioned about its security. (Wall Street Journal)

Google Search locations have grown over 600%, according to a USC study. (USC)

Fortune released its quarterly survey of Apple analysts that forecasts the results of the current fourth quarter. (Fortune)

Samsung is making the Galaxy Gear smart watch compatible with more of its devices after learning that more than 30% of purchases of the smart watch have been returned. (Geek)

DirecTV and Time Warner Cable are considering incorporating a service like Aereo into their product mix. Aereo allows users to stream live TV over the Internet. (Bloomberg)

Amazon And The “Profitless Business Model” Fallacy. (Eugene Wei)

Pinterest has partnered with Getty Images for metadata. (TechCrunch)

