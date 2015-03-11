The top smartphone trends in major mobile markets around the world

The global smartphone market at large is still growing at a strong, steady pace. But those numbers are being driven by very different trends on a market-by-market basis.

Countries with massive populations but less developed mobile markets — namely China and India — stand to continue having a heavy influence on overall smartphone market growth.

In China, Android still dominates thanks to the rise of home-grown vendors Lenovo, Huawei, and Xiaomi. But the launch of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, as well as an expanded iPhone mix, helped boost Apple in this market in the fourth quarter of 2014.

In India, growth is explosive, and competition among vendors is gaining steam. Top global players are losing out to a host of homegrown vendors that are fighting for significant shares of the market.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take a look at how the platform and vendor wars are shaking up in eight major mobile markets, and discuss the opportunity for even more shake-ups and future growth based on current and future smartphone penetration in each market. We also break down China’s slowing momentum and discuss India’s rise as the next high-growth smartphone market.

Here are a few key points about how things are shaking up in each market:

