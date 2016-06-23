The scientific reason we're addicted to checking our phones

Whether you’re working in your office, walking down the street, or eating in a restaurant, there’s usually one common factor: people are looking at their phones. Internal medicine physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston dropped by Business Insider to talk about the science behind why we are constantly compelled to check our mobile devices.

Ruston directed “Screenagers,” a documentary about the excessive use of mobile devices among children and teenagers.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

