To advertise its latest Android phone, the Touch Wood CH-08C, which has a wooden back, Japanese telco NTT DoCoMo built a giant xylophone in a forest to play a tune.



Watch, it’s pretty amazing:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via Journal du Geek in French)

