SmartMoney.com Editor Leaves After Dow Jones Acquisition

Dow Jones recently took over Hearst Corporation’s 50% stake in SmartMoney, the finance magazine and website.



Now SmartMoney.com editor Tom Weber is leaving the company.

He emailed his farewell to staffers, “I’m writing to let you know that I’ve decided to leave SmartMoney.com,” according to the memo sent to Talking Biz News. “With the purchase by Dow Jones, the future at SmartMoney.com has never looked brighter. But it also means there will be a different set of challenges ahead, and that makes this an appropriate point for me to move on.”

We asked Dow Jones reps. if there will be layoffs now that the Smart Money teams are combining under their roof and are waiting to hear back. We’ll update here.

