Election-technology company Smartmatic files $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News over election conspiracy theories

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Maria Bartiromo, a Fox News host named in Smartmatic’s lawsuit.

Smartmatic filed a $US2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News over election conspiracy theories.

Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and others are named as defendants in the suit, filed on Thursday.

The company accused Fox News of waging disinformation campaigns about its role in the 2020 election.

The election-technology company Smartmatic filed a $US2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News on Thursday, alleging that the right-wing media organisation waged a disinformation campaign about the 2020 election that irreparably harmed the company and “damaged democracy worldwide.”

“In November and December 2020, Fox News broadcast multiple reports stating and implying that Smartmatic had fixed and rigged the 2020 election,” the company said in a press release. “They repeated the false claims and accusations on air and in articles and social media postings that were together seen by millions in the US and even more around the world.”

The 285-page lawsuit, filed in New York state, also named the Fox News hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro as defendants. Those hosts had invited Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani â€” also named as defendants â€” on their shows.

Following President Donald Trump’s loss in November, Powell and Giuliani became the chief promoters of the baseless conspiracy theory that Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, a rival election-technology company, rigged the 2020 presidential election.

Powell and Giuliani alleged that a convoluted series of secret deals and technological innovations had allowed the companies to secretly switch votes from Trump to Joe Biden. Powell used the theory as a basis for a series of ultimately failed lawsuits in federal court seeking to overturn the election result.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell at a Trump campaign press conference.

Smartmatic said the hosts had offered Powell and Giuliani a platform and endorsed their falsehoods.

“These defendants are primary sources of much of the false information,” the company said. “Their unfounded accusations were repeated by other media outlets, journalists, bloggers and influencers the world over.”



Smartmatic had warned Fox News and other right-wing media organisations that it could pursue lawsuits over the conspiracy theories. Fox News, in response, published a segment in which an election-technology expert said the 2020 election was sound, as well as several other segments about election security. In a statement on Thursday, Fox called the lawsuit “meritless.”

“FOX News Media is committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion,” the company said. “We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court.”

Smartmatic said the backtracking wasn’t enough.

“The Earth is round. Two plus two equals four. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election for President and Vice President of the United States,” the lawsuit began. “The election was not stolen, rigged, or fixed. These are facts. They are demonstrable and irrefutable.”

Dominion is also suing Giuliani and Powell

Dominion last month filed defamation lawsuits against Powell and Giuliani, seeking $US1.3 billion in damages in each case.

While Dominion has a large footprint in the United States, Smartmatic played only a small role in the 2020 election, offering technical assistance in only Los Angeles County.

But in the conspiracy theory pushed by Powell, Smartmatic was crucial in establishing secret ties between Dominion and the government of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013. (Dominion and Smartmatic have said they have no ties to each other, and there is no evidence that any such ties exist.)

“Defendants had an obvious problem with their story. They needed a villain. They needed someone to blame. They needed someone whom they could get others to hate,” Smartmatic’s lawsuit said. “A story of good versus evil, the type that would incite an angry mob, only works if the storyteller provides the audience with someone who personifies evil.”

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Antonio Mugica, the CEO of Smartmatic.

“Without any true villain, Defendants invented one,” the lawsuit continued. “Defendants decided to make Smartmatic the villain in their story.”

Smartmatic, represented by the defamation attorney J. Erik Connolly, said it would continue to weigh whether to sue Newsmax and One America News, two other right-wing media organisations that have leaned into the conspiracy theories.

Tom Clare, the defamation attorney representing Dominion, told Insider in late December that he was also weighing whether to sue them, along with Fox News and Trump himself.

In the lawsuit, Smartmatic said it had arrived at the $US2.7 billion figure by adding economic damages to the company and punitive damages it was seeking. It also demanded a full retraction from all parties involved.

