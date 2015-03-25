The 50 smartest private high schools in the US

Beautiful campuses and strong athletics are important, but for the best schools, it always comes down to the academics.
Our friends at Niche created a list of the smartest private high schools in America.
Niche determined the bulk of the rankings by weighing each school’s composite SAT/ACT score, the average score of the colleges attended by graduates, and the percentage of graduates who go on to attend a four-year college. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.
Here are the top 50 schools, presented with their composite SAT range, which refers to the range of SAT scores that correspond with the school’s composite ACT score.
Composite SAT range: 2140-2210
At the all-boys Cistercian Preparatory School, many classes are led by monks, and the curriculum weaves together both academic and religious teachings. Students took 25 different Advanced Placement classes last year, and 93% earned a 3 or higher on the corresponding exams.
Composite SAT range: 2020-2070
Not only does Choate offer an impressive amount of Advanced Placement options -- 27 -- but 81% of students score either a 4 or 5 on the exams. Students can also participate in one of Choate's Signature Programs, which immerses the student in an area they're particularly interested in, such as the environment or Arabic and Middle Eastern studies.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
The beginning of January consists of 'interim term,' a three-week period in which students have opportunities to travel internationally, complete internships, and take courses in subjects not typically offered. In both classes and extracurriculars, Kinkaid operates via four core values: honesty, responsibility, respect, and kindness.
Composite SAT range: 2020-2070
Hackley School students take on a rigorous curriculum during their Upper School years, but can customise it to fit their individual interests and academic needs so that no two students' schedules are the same. Students who choose to take the ACT score an average of 30 out of 36.
Composite SAT range:2020-2070
Located in the heart of Chicago's Lincoln Park neighbourhood, Latin School of Chicago combines stringent academic standards with a focus on experiential learning. Within this curriculum, students gain multiple perspectives on each subject through role playing, labs, and field trips. Outside of the classroom, they can choose from over 50 extracurricular activities, ranging from cooking club to Model UN to gospel choir.
Composite SAT range: 1980-2010
At the Armand Hammer United World College, students can earn an International Baccalaureate Diploma, a prestigious degree recognised worldwide. To complete the degree, students take college-level courses in six subjects, write an extended 4,000 word essay, and work on community service projects.
Composite SAT range: 2020-2070
Students at the all-girls Emma Willard School can receive academic credit for class work at area colleges, career internships, community service, and individual athletic competitions as part of the school's practicum program. In addition to its academic offerings, Emma students also participate in 12 interscholastic sports and a host of art classes, ranging from photography to orchestra.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
In the class of 2014, Ransom Everglades School counted 18 National Merit finalists and 19 National Merit semifinalists. Post-grad, 100% of students enroll in four-year universities, and last year, students went on to top schools including Brown, Stanford, and the University of Chicago.
Composite SAT range: 2020-2070
With small class sizes -- typically around 11 students -- and a selection of over 20 advanced and honours classes, Buckingham Browne & Nichols School strives to create an ideal environment to challenge students. BB&N is also part of the Global Online Academy, which allows students to take additional courses online from partner schools all over the world.
Composite SAT range: 2020-2070
Located on a former ranch in California, The Thacher School provides plenty of opportunities for students to get outside, including horseback riding and weekend camping trips. Academics still remain front and center, however, with students taking up to five AP classes at a time.
Composite SAT range: 2140-2210
The only private, all-scholarship school in the US, tuition is free for Regis students -- if they can get in. The all-boys school abides by a competitive admissions process and accepts only incoming freshman, no transfers. During their time at Regis, students receive individualized college counseling and a top-notch education.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
During the summer before their senior year, students at The Branson School can apply for one of five academic fellowships, which provide opportunities to travel and enroll in esteemed programs around the world. All seniors also complete a capstone project to showcase both their personal interests and intellectual skills.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
Groton students can take up to six courses per semester -- higher than the average four or five at other schools -- with choices ranging from studio art to archaeology to computer science. The school also has a 94% success rate for students scoring 3 or higher on AP exams.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
At the all-boys Belmont Hill School, 94% of students receive a 3 or higher on their AP exams, and a commendable 55% of students earn a perfect 5. Post-grad, every single student matriculates to a four-year university, with many attending top schools such as Washington University in St. Louis and MIT.
Composite SAT range: 2020-2070
Originally founded as a French school in 1911, Maret students learn several languages, starting with Spanish in kindergarten, French and Latin in sixth grade, and Chinese in ninth grade. Maret also prides itself on innovation in academics, and incorporates technology and hands-on projects into all of its classrooms.
Composite SAT range: 2140-2210
A remarkable 100% of graduates from The Roxbury Latin School attend college, and at some of the best schools in the country to boot. Last year, 33% of grads matriculated into Ivy League schools, with others attending top colleges such as Duke and Northwestern.
Composite SAT range: 2020-2070
As a Quaker school, Sidwell Friends School strives to foster a community of respect and truth in addition to strong academics. Within this framework, students focus on environmental sustainability, critical thinking skills, and community awareness.
Composite SAT range: 2020-2070
The all-boys Brunswick School offers 28 Advanced Placement classes, as well as an extensive language program where students can study Arabic, Mandarin, French, Italian, Latin, or Spanish. Through a longstanding partnership with nearby Greenwich Academy, Brunswick students can take classes on either campus.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
Through a rigorous curriculum and program that includes advanced classes, STEM workshops, community service, and online course options, Menlo thoroughly prepares students for college. And it shows: In the last three years, Menlo graduates have gone on to top schools, including Johns Hopkins, MIT, and Princeton.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
In addition to their required classes, students at Noble & Greenough School can undertake independent study projects in any subject they choose, as approved by their advisor, allowing students to explore all areas that interest them. Emphasising the value of well-rounded students, Nobles's afternoon program focuses on arts, athletics, and community service.
Composite SAT range: 2020-2070
At Cranbrook, college preparation is a major priority -- students start talking about it freshman year and begin working one-on-one with a college counselor during their junior year. In addition to exceptional academics, Cranbrook students also have access to two on-campus museums: the Cranbrook Academy of Art and Museum and the Cranbrook Institute of Science.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
The third oldest independent school in the country, Hopkins's curriculum aims to introduce students to a wide breadth of subjects with over 150 course options, including 43 AP and honours courses. Ninety-five per cent of students take at least one AP course per year, and 94% earn at least a 3 or higher on the corresponding exams.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
Though a relatively new school, founded in 1998, Sage Ridge students excel academically, with 94% of students earning a 3 or higher on their AP exams. Since 2011, graduates have attended several elite colleges, including Carnegie Mellon, Dartmouth, and the United States Naval Academy.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
With a 4:1 student to teacher ratio and 23 Advanced Placement courses offered, students at Middlesex receive the knowledge and support they need for college admissions and beyond. In fact, nearly 16% of Middlesex graduates attended Ivy League schools over the past five years.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
At Milton Academy, having fun and learning are not mutually exclusive -- students can sign up for a wide variety of electives, such as 'Human Sexuality & Relationships' and 'Architecture and Engineering 2-D.' The school also boasts an impressive list of alumni, including poet T.S. Eliot and former US Senator Robert F. Kennedy.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
Students at Rye Country Day School are encouraged to pursue whatever interests them, both inside the classroom and out. The school offers a wide selection of extracurriculars, from dance to drama to athletics, and invites students to immerse themselves in as many different activities and subjects as they choose.
Composite SAT range: 1980-2010
Students at St. Paul's can choose from over 50 advanced or AP classes across numerous disciplines, including chemistry, Japanese, and art. They go on to highly-esteemed colleges as well -- Georgetown, Brown, and Columbia topped the list of the most popular colleges for graduates over the last four years.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
With small class sizes -- around 13 students -- and a host of specialised classes, including topics in sports medicine and the culture of food, girls at California's Marlborough School receive an outstanding education. The school also sponsors a speaker series, with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof as past lecturers.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
Although Lakeside doesn't offer any official Advanced Placement classes, over 200 students still chose to take AP exams, scoring at least a 3 or higher on 98% of them. Outside of their studies, students can also join a variety of clubs, with options ranging from women in STEM to meditation.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
The Hockaday School offers over 18 Advanced Placement classes, and last year, an impressive 96% of students received a score of 3 or higher on their AP exams. The all-girls school also counted 21 National Merit finalists and 22 National Merit semifinalists among the class of 2014.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
Polytechnic School, affectionately known as Poly, offers an array of learning experiences, both in and out of the classroom. Starting freshman year, Poly students participate in community service and outreach projects, and can choose from a number of outdoor trips, including mountain biking in Mammoth and rock climbing in the Sequoia National Forest.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
Phillips Exeter Academy offers small class sizes -- typically around 12 students -- and hundreds of courses across a variety of subjects, including anthropology and computer science. The school invented the Harkness method, where students lead class discussions and actively engage instead of listening to lectures, which is now used in schools across the globe.
Composite SAT range: 2140-2210
Located on Manhattan's Upper West Side, the all-male Collegiate School focuses on providing students with a comprehensive liberal arts education. While students follow a strict curriculum of mandated classes through ninth and tenth grade, they are free to choose from a number of electives by senior year, including 'European Modernism' and 'Biotechnology.'
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
Students at National Cathedral School can also take classes at St. Albans School, another top private school in D.C., through the schools' coordinate program. In the last five years, students from NCS have matriculated to top colleges, including Harvard, Northwestern, and New York University.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
Within the framework of their curriculum, Hotchkiss students receive sizeable latitude to choose a variety of classes and pursue what interests them. And with over 240 courses offered, including 22 Advanced Placement options, there's plenty of room for individualization.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
Over the last five years, 84 students -- about 9% of Westminster grads -- have gone on to Ivy League colleges. Students also enjoy cutting edge facilities, including 14 state-of-the-art laboratories, a digital music lab, and a 10-lane competition pool.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
New Jersey's Collegiate School limits class sizes to only 15 students in order to create a safe, welcoming environment for students to learn. The school strives to stimulate creative and critical thinking, and prepare students for both college and life after.
Composite SAT range: 2081-2130
Students are encouraged to challenge themselves -- both personally and academically -- at St. John's School, and can take advanced classes such as multivariable calculus, organic chemistry, and ancient Greek. Last year, a commendable 83% of students scored either a 4 or 5 on their AP exams.
Composite SAT range: 2140-2210
One hundred per cent of College Prep students who took AP tests scored 3 or higher on every exam and 55% of students in the class of 2015 received National Merit recognitions. In addition to their AP classes, students also participate in 'intraterm' in the spring, a week where they take one intensive week-long class in place of their usual studies.
Composite SAT range: 2140-2210
Winsor's urban location in Boston puts it close to several useful resources, including the Boston public library, Museum of Fine Arts, and Harvard Medical School. Though academics remain Winsor's main focus, the all-girls school also builds time for extracurriculars into each student's weekly schedule. Students can choose to participate in anything from community service to drama and engineering clubs.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
The Dalton plan, developed in 1922, remains the foundation for learning at the Dalton School today. Each student follows three pillars -- house, assignment, and lab -- which create a specialised learning environment and ensures individual attention. The school also offers several co-curricular opportunities, including peer mentoring and student government.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
Lawrenceville offers a whopping 154 advanced or AP courses, including everything from 'Creative Nonfiction' to 'Statistical Reasoning In Sports' to 'Atmosphere and Ocean Dynamics.' In class, students learn using the Harkness method, in which individual desks are replaced with a community table and the students lead the class discussion.
Composite SAT range: 2140-2210
In addition to high SAT scores, students at all-boys St. Mark's School of Texas earn an impressive average of 33 out of 36 on the ACT as well. The school's challenging curriculum prepares students for first-class colleges, with Duke University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Texas at Austin among the most popular.
Composite SAT range: 2140-2210
In additional to their core classes in English, history, maths, and science, Trinity students take courses in foreign language, religion, and performing or visual arts, with options such as 'Latin Prose' and 'Understanding Gotham' to chose from. In 2010, Forbes named the NYC school the No. 1 prep school in the country.
Composite SAT range: 2140-2210
Though completely online, creating a community and fostering relationships are two of the main priorities at Stanford's Online High School. Founded as a three-year high school in 2006, the school has since expanded to include grades 7-12, with full-time, part-time, and single class enrollment opportunities. Students experience the challenge and flexibility of college courses, with the expertise of top Stanford professors.
Composite SAT range: 2140-2210
Named the best private high school in New York, Horace Mann School offers 20 Advanced Placement classes and six foreign languages. The school is comprised of four campuses across New York City and Connecticut, and continues to build and open new facilities to provide students with the most up-to-date resources.
Composite SAT range: 2020-2070
Deerfield offers college-level courses in all subjects, including economics, Chinese, and AP music theory. Their studies don't stop there -- 100% of Deerfield graduates go on to attend four-year colleges and universities.
Composite SAT range: 2080-2130
Throughout their years at Harvard-Westlake, students can participate in a number of special programs, including spending a year abroad or studying at The Mountain School, where students live and work on a rural farm in Vermont for their junior year. Academics still stand first and foremost, however, and last year 15% of graduates matriculated into Ivy League schools.
Composite SAT range: 2140-2210
Students at The Harker School can choose between more than 26 official Advanced Placement classes, as well over 20 post-AP classes if they wish to go even deeper into a subject. This hard work pays off too -- the class of 2015 includes 59 National Merit semifinalists and 62 National Merit commended students.
Composite SAT range: 2140-2210
An impressive 100% of students at all-girls Castilleja School are admitted to top-choice colleges. No surprise considering the rigorous coursework Casti students undertake, with classes including human physiology, mathematical modelling, and modern European literature.
