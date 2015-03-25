The 50 smartest private high schools in the US

Facebook/MXSchool1901 Middlesex School came in at No. 27 on the list.

Beautiful campuses and strong athletics are important, but for the best schools, it always comes down to the academics.

Our friends at Niche created a list of the smartest private high schools in America.

Niche determined the bulk of the rankings by weighing each school’s composite SAT/ACT score, the average score of the colleges attended by graduates, and the percentage of graduates who go on to attend a four-year college. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.

Here are the top 50 schools, presented with their composite SAT range, which refers to the range of SAT scores that correspond with the school’s composite ACT score.

