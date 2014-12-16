The 102 Smartest Private Colleges In America

If you’re looking for exclusivity, academic excellence, and exposure to the brainiest students in the US, you may want to check out the universities below.

We recently ranked the smartest colleges in America, and private institutions dominated the top of the list. Only 17 public schools broke into the top 100. Here, we take a closer look at the highest-ranked private schools in terms of sheer student brainpower.

In order to determine a school’s overall smarts, Jonathan Wai, a Duke University Talent Identification Program researcher, analysed the average standardized test scores that schools report to US News. (Those that did not report scores are not included.)

These tests are often criticised, but research shows that both the SAT and ACT are good measures of general cognitive ability and give a reasonable snapshot of the brainpower level of that school.

ACT scores were translated into SAT scores (maths + verbal) using this concordance table, so that all schools could be compared using one metric. Then, an average of the 25th and 75th percentile was computed (see a full description of the methodology and limitations here).

On the following ranking, a (2) next to the school’s name indicates that some or all students aren’t required to supply scores; a (3) indicates that the school did not supply all students it has scores for, or did not tell US News if it had; a (4) indicates that the data is from a previous year, rather than from the most recent year; and a (9) indicates that the school may not require scores from all applicants and that it may not have submitted data for all students.

Here are the smartest private colleges in America:

Smarts Rank School Average SAT 1 California Institute of Technology 1545 2 University of Chicago 1515 3 Princeton University 1505 3 Harvard University 1505 3 Yale University 1505 6 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 1500 7 Columbia University 1485 8 Harvey Mudd College 1480 9 Stanford University 1475 10 Northwestern University 1470 11 Dartmouth College 1460 11 Washington University in St. Louis 1460 11 University of Notre Dame 1460 11 Vanderbilt University 1460 11 Rice University 1460 11 Pomona College 1460 17 Duke University 1455 18 University of Pennsylvania 1450 19 Tufts University 1445 20 Amherst College 1440 20 Swarthmore College 1440 22 Brown University (3) 1435 22 Carnegie Mellon University 1435 22 Williams College 1435 22 Bowdoin College (2) 1435 26 Johns Hopkins University 1430 26 Carleton College 1430 28 Cornell University 1420 29 Georgetown University 1410 29 Wellesley College 1410 29 Claremont McKenna College 1410 32 Haverford College 1400 32 Washington and Lee University 1400 32 Wesleyan University 1400 35 Vassar College 1395 36 Northeastern University 1390 37 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 1389 38 Middlebury College 1385 38 Hamilton College 1385 40 University of Southern California 1380 41 Case Western Reserve University 1375 41 Reed College (9) 1375 41 Bard College at Simon’s Rock (2) 1375 44 Scripps College 1367 45 Emory University 1365 46 Oberlin College 1363 47 Boston College 1360 47 New York University 1360 47 Tulane University (3) 1360 47 Colgate University 1360 51 Cooper Union 1355 52 University of Rochester (2) 1350 52 Brandeis University 1350 52 Macalester College 1350 55 Colby College (2) 1345 55 Bates College (2) 1345 57 Grinnell College 1340 57 Bryn Mawr College 1340 57 Barnard College 1340 60 Davidson College (3) 1335 60 Smith College (2) 1335 62 Wake Forest University (2) 1325 62 University of Miami 1325 62 Colorado College (2) 1325 62 Mount Holyoke College (2) 1325 62 Connecticut College (2) 1325 67 Whitman College 1321 68 Kenyon College 1320 68 Wheaton College 1320 70 Lehigh University 1315 70 Worcester Polytechnic Institute (2) 1315 70 Franklin and Marshall College (2) 1315 73 University of Richmond 1310 73 Union College (NY) (2) 1310 75 College of the Holy Cross (2) 1305 75 Pitzer College (2) 1305 75 Occidental College 1305 75 Hendrix College 1305 75 St. John’s College (NM) (2) 1305 75 Villanova University 1305 81 Southern Methodist University 1300 81 Stevens Institute of Technology 1300 81 Bucknell University 1300 81 Denison University (2) 1300 81 Rhodes College 1300 81 Hillsdale College 1300 87 George Washington University 1295 88 Boston University 1290 89 Brigham Young University-Provo 1285 89 University of Tulsa 1285 89 Centre College 1285 89 Gettysburg College (2) 1285 89 St. Olaf College 1285 89 Lawrence University (2) 1285 89 Santa Clara University 1285 96 Bennington College (2) 1280 97 Dickinson College (2) 1278 98 Lafayette College 1275 98 Bard College (2) 1275 98 St. John’s College (2) 1275 98 Lewis & Clark College (2) 1275

