The 102 Smartest Private Colleges In America

Jonathan Wai, Jenna Goudreau
NYU graduationSlaven Vlasic / GettyNYU ranks at No. 47.

If you’re looking for exclusivity, academic excellence, and exposure to the brainiest students in the US, you may want to check out the universities below.

We recently ranked the smartest colleges in America, and private institutions dominated the top of the list. Only 17 public schools broke into the top 100. Here, we take a closer look at the highest-ranked private schools in terms of sheer student brainpower.

In order to determine a school’s overall smarts, Jonathan Wai, a Duke University Talent Identification Program researcher, analysed the average standardized test scores that schools report to US News. (Those that did not report scores are not included.)

These tests are often criticised, but research shows that both the SAT and ACT are good measures of general cognitive ability and give a reasonable snapshot of the brainpower level of that school.

ACT scores were translated into SAT scores (maths + verbal) using this concordance table, so that all schools could be compared using one metric. Then, an average of the 25th and 75th percentile was computed (see a full description of the methodology and limitations here).

On the following ranking, a (2) next to the school’s name indicates that some or all students aren’t required to supply scores; a (3) indicates that the school did not supply all students it has scores for, or did not tell US News if it had; a (4) indicates that the data is from a previous year, rather than from the most recent year; and a (9) indicates that the school may not require scores from all applicants and that it may not have submitted data for all students.

Here are the smartest private colleges in America:

Smarts Rank                     School

 Average SAT
1 California Institute of Technology 1545
2 University of Chicago 1515
3 Princeton University 1505
3 Harvard University 1505
3 Yale University 1505
6 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 1500
7 Columbia University 1485
8 Harvey Mudd College 1480
9 Stanford University 1475
10 Northwestern University 1470
11 Dartmouth College 1460
11 Washington University in St. Louis 1460
11 University of Notre Dame 1460
11 Vanderbilt University 1460
11 Rice University 1460
11 Pomona College 1460
17 Duke University 1455
18 University of Pennsylvania 1450
19 Tufts University 1445
20 Amherst College 1440
20 Swarthmore College 1440
22 Brown University (3) 1435
22 Carnegie Mellon University 1435
22 Williams College 1435
22 Bowdoin College (2) 1435
26 Johns Hopkins University 1430
26 Carleton College 1430
28 Cornell University 1420
29 Georgetown University 1410
29 Wellesley College 1410
29 Claremont McKenna College 1410
32 Haverford College 1400
32 Washington and Lee University 1400
32 Wesleyan University 1400
35 Vassar College 1395
36 Northeastern University 1390
37 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 1389
38 Middlebury College 1385
38 Hamilton College 1385
40 University of Southern California 1380
41 Case Western Reserve University 1375
41 Reed College (9) 1375
41 Bard College at Simon’s Rock (2) 1375
44 Scripps College 1367
45 Emory University 1365
46 Oberlin College 1363
47 Boston College 1360
47 New York University 1360
47 Tulane University (3) 1360
47 Colgate University 1360
51 Cooper Union 1355
52 University of Rochester (2) 1350
52 Brandeis University 1350
52 Macalester College 1350
55 Colby College (2) 1345
55 Bates College (2) 1345
57 Grinnell College 1340
57 Bryn Mawr College 1340
57 Barnard College 1340
60 Davidson College (3) 1335
60 Smith College (2) 1335
62 Wake Forest University (2) 1325
62 University of Miami 1325
62 Colorado College (2) 1325
62 Mount Holyoke College (2) 1325
62 Connecticut College (2) 1325
67 Whitman College 1321
68 Kenyon College 1320
68 Wheaton College 1320
70 Lehigh University 1315
70 Worcester Polytechnic Institute (2) 1315
70 Franklin and Marshall College (2) 1315
73 University of Richmond 1310
73 Union College (NY) (2) 1310
75 College of the Holy Cross (2) 1305
75 Pitzer College (2) 1305
75 Occidental College 1305
75 Hendrix College 1305
75 St. John’s College (NM) (2) 1305
75 Villanova University 1305
81 Southern Methodist University 1300
81 Stevens Institute of Technology 1300
81 Bucknell University 1300
81 Denison University (2) 1300
81 Rhodes College 1300
81 Hillsdale College 1300
87 George Washington University 1295
88 Boston University 1290
89 Brigham Young University-Provo 1285
89 University of Tulsa 1285
89 Centre College 1285
89 Gettysburg College (2) 1285
89 St. Olaf College 1285
89 Lawrence University (2) 1285
89 Santa Clara University 1285
96 Bennington College (2) 1280
97 Dickinson College (2) 1278
98 Lafayette College 1275
98 Bard College (2) 1275
98 St. John’s College (2) 1275
98 Lewis & Clark College (2) 1275

 

 

