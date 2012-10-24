The 16 Smartest People On Earth

Tim Roberts, a professor in Australia, makes the list with an IQ of 178.

Photo: Photo courtesy of Tim Roberts

IQ is a problematic measure of intelligence. Many have never been tested, while others have taken the test many times to improve their scores.Still, psychologists consider it the best measurement of intelligence out there.



So who has the highest score?

The World Genius Directory, created by Dr. Jason Betts, is a fluid list of the world’s top mind compiled from certified IQ tests sent in by listees. Betts says his site is the definitive ranking.

“Other [IQ] websites had existed, and some still do, but they are based and limited by local constraints, for example, written in Spanish, for Europeans only, only accept their friends’ tests, and so on,” Betts told us in an email. The directory “has no preferences nor bias, except test quality.”

The average score on an IQ test is 100. Most people fall within the 85 to 114 range. Any score over 140 is considered a high IQ. A score over 160 is considered a genius IQ.

If you’re wondering, Betts includes himself on the directory. His IQ is 168.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.