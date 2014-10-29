The 106 Smartest Liberal Arts Colleges In America

Jonathan Wai, Jenna Goudreau

If you’re looking for an intellectually stimulating environment and a tight-knit community, you may want to consider one of the following universities.

From our recent list of the smartest colleges in America, we pulled out the top liberal arts schools, as categorized by US News & World Report. These colleges emphasise undergraduate studies in the arts, humanities, natural sciences, and social sciences. Most are small, with class sizes typically under 20 students, which fuels learning and forges close relationships with peers and professors.

In order to determine a school’s overall smarts, Jonathan Wai, a Duke University Talent Identification Program researcher, analysed the average standardized test scores that schools report to US News. (Those that did not report scores are not included.)

These tests are often criticised, but research shows that both the SAT and ACT are good measures of general cognitive ability and give a reasonable snapshot of the brainpower level of that school.

ACT scores were translated into SAT scores (maths + verbal) using this concordance table, so that all schools could be compared using one metric. Then, an average of the 25th and 75th percentile was computed (see a full description of the methodology and limitations here).

On the following ranking, a (2) next to the school’s name indicates that some or all students aren’t required to supply scores; a (3) indicates that the school did not supply all students it has scores for, or did not tell US News if it had; a (4) indicates that the data is from a previous year, rather than from the most recent year; and a (9) indicates that the school may not require scores from all applicants and that it may not have submitted data for all students.

Here are the smartest liberal arts colleges in America:

Smarts Rank School Average SAT
1 Harvey Mudd College 1480
2 Pomona College 1460
3 Amherst College 1440
3 Swarthmore College 1440
5 Williams College 1435
5 Bowdoin College (2) 1435
7 Carleton College 1430
8 Wellesley College 1410
8 Claremont McKenna College 1410
10 Haverford College 1400
10 Washington and Lee University 1400
10 Wesleyan University 1400
13 Vassar College 1395
14 Middlebury College 1385
14 Hamilton College 1385
16 Reed College (9) 1375
17 Scripps College 1367
18 Oberlin College 1363
19 Colgate University 1360
19 United States Air Force Academy 1360
21 Macalester College 1350
22 Colby College (2) 1345
22 Bates College (2) 1345
24 Grinnell College 1340
24 Bryn Mawr College 1340
24 Barnard College 1340
27 Davidson College (3) 1335
27 Smith College (2) 1335
29 Colorado College (2) 1325
29 Mount Holyoke College (2) 1325
29 Connecticut College (2) 1325
32 Whitman College 1321
33 Kenyon College 1320
33 Wheaton College 1320
35 Franklin and Marshall College (2) 1315
36 University of Richmond 1310
36 Union College (NY) (2) 1310
38 College of the Holy Cross (2) 1305
38 Pitzer College (2) 1305
38 Occidental College 1305
38 Hendrix College 1305
38 St. John’s College (NM) (2) 1305
43 Bucknell University 1300
43 Denison University (2) 1300
43 Rhodes College 1300
43 Hillsdale College 1300
47 Centre College 1285
47 Gettysburg College (2) 1285
47 St. Olaf College 1285
47 Lawrence University (2) 1285
47 New College of Florida 1285
52 United States Military Academy (3) 1283
53 United States Naval Academy 1280
53 Bennington College (2) 1280
55 Dickinson College (2) 1278
56 Lafayette College 1275
56 Bard College (2) 1275
56 St. John’s College (2) 1275
56 Lewis & Clark College (2) 1275
60 Sewanee-University of the South (2) 1265
61 Sarah Lawrence College (2) 1250
61 Thomas Aquinas College 1250
63 Kalamazoo College 1245
63 College of Wooster 1245
63 Earlham College (2) 1245
63 Illinois Wesleyan University 1245
63 Knox College (2) 1245
68 Skidmore College 1240
68 Trinity College 1240
68 Muhlenberg College (2) 1240
71 Furman University (2) 1235
72 DePauw University 1225
72 Beloit College (2) 1225
72 Gustavus Adolphus College (2) 1225
72 Wheaton College (2) 1225
72 Transylvania University 1225
72 University of Puget Sound (3) 1225
78 College of the Atlantic (2) 1220
79 St. Lawrence University (2) 1215
79 Austin College (3) 1215
81 Soka University of America 1210
82 Grove City College 1207
83 Hobart and William Smith Colleges (2) 1205
83 Hope College 1205
83 Berry College 1205
86 Willamette University 1195
86 University of North Carolina-Asheville 1195
88 St. Mary’s College of Maryland (3) 1190
89 Luther College 1185
89 Westmont College 1185
89 Cornell College 1185
89 Calvin College (2) 1185
93 Allegheny College 1180
94 St. Michael’s College (2) 1175
95 Wofford College 1170
96 Southwestern University 1168
97 St. John’s University 1165
97 College of St. Benedict 1165
97 Millsaps College 1165
97 St. Mary’s College 1165
97 Washington College (2) 1165
97 Coe College 1165
97 Lake Forest College (2) 1165
97 University of Minnesota-Morris (3) 1165
97 Wittenberg University (2) 1165
97 Lyon College 1165

Note: The above schools are categorized as liberal arts colleges by US News & World Report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.