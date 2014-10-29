The 106 Smartest Liberal Arts Colleges In America

If you’re looking for an intellectually stimulating environment and a tight-knit community, you may want to consider one of the following universities.
From our recent list of the smartest colleges in America, we pulled out the top liberal arts schools, as categorized by US News & World Report. These colleges emphasise undergraduate studies in the arts, humanities, natural sciences, and social sciences. Most are small, with class sizes typically under 20 students, which fuels learning and forges close relationships with peers and professors.
In order to determine a school’s overall smarts, Jonathan Wai, a Duke University Talent Identification Program researcher, analysed the average standardized test scores that schools report to US News. (Those that did not report scores are not included.)
These tests are often criticised, but research shows that both the SAT and ACT are good measures of general cognitive ability and give a reasonable snapshot of the brainpower level of that school.
ACT scores were translated into SAT scores (maths + verbal) using this concordance table, so that all schools could be compared using one metric. Then, an average of the 25th and 75th percentile was computed (see a full description of the methodology and limitations here).
On the following ranking, a (2) next to the school’s name indicates that some or all students aren’t required to supply scores; a (3) indicates that the school did not supply all students it has scores for, or did not tell US News if it had; a (4) indicates that the data is from a previous year, rather than from the most recent year; and a (9) indicates that the school may not require scores from all applicants and that it may not have submitted data for all students.
Here are the smartest liberal arts colleges in America:
|Smarts Rank
|School
|Average SAT
|1
|Harvey Mudd College
|1480
|2
|Pomona College
|1460
|3
|Amherst College
|1440
|3
|Swarthmore College
|1440
|5
|Williams College
|1435
|5
|Bowdoin College (2)
|1435
|7
|Carleton College
|1430
|8
|Wellesley College
|1410
|8
|Claremont McKenna College
|1410
|10
|Haverford College
|1400
|10
|Washington and Lee University
|1400
|10
|Wesleyan University
|1400
|13
|Vassar College
|1395
|14
|Middlebury College
|1385
|14
|Hamilton College
|1385
|16
|Reed College (9)
|1375
|17
|Scripps College
|1367
|18
|Oberlin College
|1363
|19
|Colgate University
|1360
|19
|United States Air Force Academy
|1360
|21
|Macalester College
|1350
|22
|Colby College (2)
|1345
|22
|Bates College (2)
|1345
|24
|Grinnell College
|1340
|24
|Bryn Mawr College
|1340
|24
|Barnard College
|1340
|27
|Davidson College (3)
|1335
|27
|Smith College (2)
|1335
|29
|Colorado College (2)
|1325
|29
|Mount Holyoke College (2)
|1325
|29
|Connecticut College (2)
|1325
|32
|Whitman College
|1321
|33
|Kenyon College
|1320
|33
|Wheaton College
|1320
|35
|Franklin and Marshall College (2)
|1315
|36
|University of Richmond
|1310
|36
|Union College (NY) (2)
|1310
|38
|College of the Holy Cross (2)
|1305
|38
|Pitzer College (2)
|1305
|38
|Occidental College
|1305
|38
|Hendrix College
|1305
|38
|St. John’s College (NM) (2)
|1305
|43
|Bucknell University
|1300
|43
|Denison University (2)
|1300
|43
|Rhodes College
|1300
|43
|Hillsdale College
|1300
|47
|Centre College
|1285
|47
|Gettysburg College (2)
|1285
|47
|St. Olaf College
|1285
|47
|Lawrence University (2)
|1285
|47
|New College of Florida
|1285
|52
|United States Military Academy (3)
|1283
|53
|United States Naval Academy
|1280
|53
|Bennington College (2)
|1280
|55
|Dickinson College (2)
|1278
|56
|Lafayette College
|1275
|56
|Bard College (2)
|1275
|56
|St. John’s College (2)
|1275
|56
|Lewis & Clark College (2)
|1275
|60
|Sewanee-University of the South (2)
|1265
|61
|Sarah Lawrence College (2)
|1250
|61
|Thomas Aquinas College
|1250
|63
|Kalamazoo College
|1245
|63
|College of Wooster
|1245
|63
|Earlham College (2)
|1245
|63
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|1245
|63
|Knox College (2)
|1245
|68
|Skidmore College
|1240
|68
|Trinity College
|1240
|68
|Muhlenberg College (2)
|1240
|71
|Furman University (2)
|1235
|72
|DePauw University
|1225
|72
|Beloit College (2)
|1225
|72
|Gustavus Adolphus College (2)
|1225
|72
|Wheaton College (2)
|1225
|72
|Transylvania University
|1225
|72
|University of Puget Sound (3)
|1225
|78
|College of the Atlantic (2)
|1220
|79
|St. Lawrence University (2)
|1215
|79
|Austin College (3)
|1215
|81
|Soka University of America
|1210
|82
|Grove City College
|1207
|83
|Hobart and William Smith Colleges (2)
|1205
|83
|Hope College
|1205
|83
|Berry College
|1205
|86
|Willamette University
|1195
|86
|University of North Carolina-Asheville
|1195
|88
|St. Mary’s College of Maryland (3)
|1190
|89
|Luther College
|1185
|89
|Westmont College
|1185
|89
|Cornell College
|1185
|89
|Calvin College (2)
|1185
|93
|Allegheny College
|1180
|94
|St. Michael’s College (2)
|1175
|95
|Wofford College
|1170
|96
|Southwestern University
|1168
|97
|St. John’s University
|1165
|97
|College of St. Benedict
|1165
|97
|Millsaps College
|1165
|97
|St. Mary’s College
|1165
|97
|Washington College (2)
|1165
|97
|Coe College
|1165
|97
|Lake Forest College (2)
|1165
|97
|University of Minnesota-Morris (3)
|1165
|97
|Wittenberg University (2)
|1165
|97
|Lyon College
|1165
Note: The above schools are categorized as liberal arts colleges by US News & World Report.
