The 106 Smartest Liberal Arts Colleges In America

If you’re looking for an intellectually stimulating environment and a tight-knit community, you may want to consider one of the following universities.

From our recent list of the smartest colleges in America, we pulled out the top liberal arts schools, as categorized by US News & World Report. These colleges emphasise undergraduate studies in the arts, humanities, natural sciences, and social sciences. Most are small, with class sizes typically under 20 students, which fuels learning and forges close relationships with peers and professors.

In order to determine a school’s overall smarts, Jonathan Wai, a Duke University Talent Identification Program researcher, analysed the average standardized test scores that schools report to US News. (Those that did not report scores are not included.)

These tests are often criticised, but research shows that both the SAT and ACT are good measures of general cognitive ability and give a reasonable snapshot of the brainpower level of that school.

ACT scores were translated into SAT scores (maths + verbal) using this concordance table, so that all schools could be compared using one metric. Then, an average of the 25th and 75th percentile was computed (see a full description of the methodology and limitations here).

On the following ranking, a (2) next to the school’s name indicates that some or all students aren’t required to supply scores; a (3) indicates that the school did not supply all students it has scores for, or did not tell US News if it had; a (4) indicates that the data is from a previous year, rather than from the most recent year; and a (9) indicates that the school may not require scores from all applicants and that it may not have submitted data for all students.

Here are the smartest liberal arts colleges in America:

Smarts Rank School Average SAT 1 Harvey Mudd College 1480 2 Pomona College 1460 3 Amherst College 1440 3 Swarthmore College 1440 5 Williams College 1435 5 Bowdoin College (2) 1435 7 Carleton College 1430 8 Wellesley College 1410 8 Claremont McKenna College 1410 10 Haverford College 1400 10 Washington and Lee University 1400 10 Wesleyan University 1400 13 Vassar College 1395 14 Middlebury College 1385 14 Hamilton College 1385 16 Reed College (9) 1375 17 Scripps College 1367 18 Oberlin College 1363 19 Colgate University 1360 19 United States Air Force Academy 1360 21 Macalester College 1350 22 Colby College (2) 1345 22 Bates College (2) 1345 24 Grinnell College 1340 24 Bryn Mawr College 1340 24 Barnard College 1340 27 Davidson College (3) 1335 27 Smith College (2) 1335 29 Colorado College (2) 1325 29 Mount Holyoke College (2) 1325 29 Connecticut College (2) 1325 32 Whitman College 1321 33 Kenyon College 1320 33 Wheaton College 1320 35 Franklin and Marshall College (2) 1315 36 University of Richmond 1310 36 Union College (NY) (2) 1310 38 College of the Holy Cross (2) 1305 38 Pitzer College (2) 1305 38 Occidental College 1305 38 Hendrix College 1305 38 St. John’s College (NM) (2) 1305 43 Bucknell University 1300 43 Denison University (2) 1300 43 Rhodes College 1300 43 Hillsdale College 1300 47 Centre College 1285 47 Gettysburg College (2) 1285 47 St. Olaf College 1285 47 Lawrence University (2) 1285 47 New College of Florida 1285 52 United States Military Academy (3) 1283 53 United States Naval Academy 1280 53 Bennington College (2) 1280 55 Dickinson College (2) 1278 56 Lafayette College 1275 56 Bard College (2) 1275 56 St. John’s College (2) 1275 56 Lewis & Clark College (2) 1275 60 Sewanee-University of the South (2) 1265 61 Sarah Lawrence College (2) 1250 61 Thomas Aquinas College 1250 63 Kalamazoo College 1245 63 College of Wooster 1245 63 Earlham College (2) 1245 63 Illinois Wesleyan University 1245 63 Knox College (2) 1245 68 Skidmore College 1240 68 Trinity College 1240 68 Muhlenberg College (2) 1240 71 Furman University (2) 1235 72 DePauw University 1225 72 Beloit College (2) 1225 72 Gustavus Adolphus College (2) 1225 72 Wheaton College (2) 1225 72 Transylvania University 1225 72 University of Puget Sound (3) 1225 78 College of the Atlantic (2) 1220 79 St. Lawrence University (2) 1215 79 Austin College (3) 1215 81 Soka University of America 1210 82 Grove City College 1207 83 Hobart and William Smith Colleges (2) 1205 83 Hope College 1205 83 Berry College 1205 86 Willamette University 1195 86 University of North Carolina-Asheville 1195 88 St. Mary’s College of Maryland (3) 1190 89 Luther College 1185 89 Westmont College 1185 89 Cornell College 1185 89 Calvin College (2) 1185 93 Allegheny College 1180 94 St. Michael’s College (2) 1175 95 Wofford College 1170 96 Southwestern University 1168 97 St. John’s University 1165 97 College of St. Benedict 1165 97 Millsaps College 1165 97 St. Mary’s College 1165 97 Washington College (2) 1165 97 Coe College 1165 97 Lake Forest College (2) 1165 97 University of Minnesota-Morris (3) 1165 97 Wittenberg University (2) 1165 97 Lyon College 1165

Note: The above schools are categorized as liberal arts colleges by US News & World Report.

