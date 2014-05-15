The States With The Smartest High School Students

FindTheBest mapped the states with the smartest high school kids, and it seems the father north you live, the smarter you are.

The research engine looked at scores from the SAT, ACT, AP, and National Assessment of Educational Progress tests from each state’s department of education and created a Public School Rating from one to five.

They found that students with the best scores came from New Hampshire (5), Minnesota (4.92), and Massachusetts (4.92), while the worst scores were in Mississippi (2.97).

Check out the map below:



States by School Rating (SAT, ACT, AP, NAEP) | FindTheBest

