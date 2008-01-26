Smarter Agent Raises $6.2 Million

Camden, N.J.-based Smarter Agent has closed a $6.2 million first round of funding, led by LLR Partners co-founder Ira Lubert, Quaker Bio Ventures, and Versa Capital, Moconews reports. Smarter Agent makes GPS-driven real estate software for mobile phones: “Apartments For Rent” and “Recently Sold Homes” are currently available to Sprint Nextel subscribers. Coming soon: “Homes For Sale.”

