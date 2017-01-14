This app will start your shower while you're still in bed

Those mornings when you’re running late and you don’t have time for the shower to warm up before you hop in, next thing you know you’re drenched in cold water. “U” by Moen is a connected shower that lets you start your shower from an app, set presets for your perfect temperature, and even set time limits on your shower.

