Smart TVs And Streaming Devices Are Conquering The Living Room  -- And Completely Changing How We Watch TV

Smart TVs are about to reach a tipping point next year, when they will overtake shipments of traditional TVs in the global market.

In the U.S., connected TVs — including smart TVs and streaming devices — will be in 43% of households by 2016.

The adoption of connected TVs is having a huge impact on how and what we watch on TV and resulting in big changes to the pay TV industry. Big draws to pay TV, such as Major League Baseball and World Wrestling Entertainment have launched their own over-the-top video streaming services geared toward connected TV users, while major cable companies like Comcast and Time Warner Cable have reported frightening subscriber loss numbers in recent quarters.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we dissect the connected TV landscape, analysing the factors, trends, and key players that are shaping the market. We explore the explosive growth of streaming devices, such as Google’s Chromecast and Apple TV, and compare it to the growth of smart TVs from manufactures like Samsung and Vizio. We also examine the relationship between connected TVs and the pay TV industry.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

