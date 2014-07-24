Smart TVs Are On Pace To Take Over The Entire TV Market

Smart TVs are on pace to dominate the television market. They will account for 73% of global flat screen TV shipments by 2017, up from just 33% in 2013, according to Strategy Analytics.

In the U.S., BI Intelligence estimates that around 25 million smart TVs will be active in American households by year-end 2016.

Additionally, the television replacement cycle is shortening, as declining TV prices accelerate smart TV adoption.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we dissect the connected TV landscape, analysing the factors, trends, and key players that are shaping the market. We explore the explosive growth of streaming devices, such as Google’s Chromecast and Apple TV, and compare it to the growth of smart TVs from manufactures like Samsung and Vizio. We also examine the relationship between connected TVs and the pay TV industry.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today>>

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

The report is full of charts and data that can be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence‘s coverage of the digital media industry, including reports, daily briefs, and downloadable charts, sign up for a free trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.