This $100 smart trash can changes and replaces its garbage bags — see how it works

Play GIF Vivian Cheung (Knectek Labs Inc)

Innovative tech products have automated the simplest day-to-day tasks, from smart ovens and microwaves to voice assistant-powered speakers that can control your lights.

Now, a tech company called Knectek Labs has launched a smart trash can in the US that can automatically seal a full garbage bag and replace it with a new one.

Read on to see how you can buy the $US100 townew trash can, and how the technology works to make this chore a cleaner and easier process.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Smart-home products like Roomba vacuums and laundry-folding robots have helped to make menial tasks faster and easier, but there’s now a self-changing trash on the market to make one of the most commonly complained about chores almost entirely automated.

The townew trash can, a product from Toronto-based tech company Knectek Labs, is designed to take the smelliness and messiness associated with the simple chore off your hands. The trash can’s technology allows it to seal a full garbage bag and replace it with a new one, all on its own. Unfortunately, you’ll still have to carry the trash yourself to the curb – the technology for that isn’t included (not yet, at least).

The townew trash can went on sale in late 2019 following a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, where over 1,700 backers contributed more than $US140,000 toward the product.

Keep reading to see how the technology works, and how you can purchase the $US100 smart trash can:

The townew trash can went on sale in November 2019, following a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo that raised more than $US140,000.

Vivian Cheung (Knectek Labs Inc)

Source: Indiegogo

According to the townew website, the trash can is relatively small: it’s only about 1.5-feet tall, and weighs less than 8 pounds when empty. The trash can comes in two colours: white and teal.

Vivian Cheung (Knectek Labs Inc)

Source: townew

The trash cans only works with the product’s special-made trash bags, which come in 25-count “removable refill rings” that the company estimates will last you about a month. A pack of three refill rings — 75 bags in total — will cost you $US18. For context, a pack of 90 Glad garbage bags costs $US13 on Amazon.

Vivian Cheung (Knectek Labs Inc)

Source: townew,Amazon

Townew also offers a second bag option: biodegradable refill rings with more environmentally friendly garbage bags. However, these sustainable bags do cost more: a three-pack of those (75 bags total) cost $US27 on townew’s website.

Vivian Cheung (Knectek Labs Inc)

Source: townew

Given that the townew is self-changing and self-cleaning, the work you have to do only consists of taking the trash out to the curb or dumpster yourself. The can’s infrared sensor means the lid opens and shuts on its own when you need to put something in, and seals the trash’s smell inside when not in use.

Source: townew

When it’s time to take out the trash, all you had to do is press a button on the front of the can. The townew can then seals the bag itself, and has a built-in overload feature to ensure the bag is sealed over everything. The garbage can then detect on its own when you take the trash bag out to refill the can with a new, empty bag.

Play GIF Vivian Cheung (Knectek Labs Inc)

Source: townew

The trash can is on sale on the townew website for $US100, down from its original price of $US120. However, the teal model is currently sold out, so you can only purchase the white can in the meantime. The order comes with just one bag refill ring (25 bags), as well as a power adaptor to recharge the garbage can (the company estimates it will need a recharge once a month).

Vivian Cheung (Knectek Labs Inc)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.