The 10 smartest things to do with your money in college

iStock

Consider opening a credit card account to start building credit -- just be diligent with your payments.

Establish credit.

While often overlooked or forgotten about, building good credit early on is essential. It will allow you to make big purchases later on, such as insurance, a car, and a home.

There's no better time to start than college. 'It's easier to establish credit in college rather than wait and try to do so afterwards,' says Jonathan Meaney, a certified financial planner and wealth manager at Carter Financial. He says he has seen many cases of young people waiting to apply for credit cards until after college and being rejected because of their lack of credit.

If you're going to open a card, though, it's important to establish smart credit card habits and be diligent in your payments. It's not unheard of for college students to open credit card accounts for the free tee-shirt, rack up a huge balance, and land themselves into debt before they even graduate. Start by looking into great credit card options for students rather than jumping on the one that offers up the free tee.

Meaney recommends opening up a credit card, setting up at least one automatic payment, and not using the card for much else -- that way, the account will stay open, and you won't risk falling into dangerous credit card habits.

There are also other effective ways to build credit without opening a credit card if you want to bypass the card altogether during college.