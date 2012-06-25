Smart People Are More Likely To Cheat, But Not So Much If They're Educated

Photo: Flickr Russell James Smith

Higher IQ means more cheating. The result was stronger for women than men.Oddly, intelligence increased infidelity in women while education reduced it.



Via The Intelligence Paradox: Why the Intelligent Choice Isn’t Always the Smart One:

In fact, data from the GSS do suggest that more intelligent men (and women) are more likely to have affairs.

The mean IQ of men who have had an extramarital affair is significantly (though only slightly) higher than that of men who have never had an extramarital affair (102.4 vs. 100.5). Among women, the difference is slightly larger (104.6 vs. 101.5).

The association between IQ and extramarital affairs remains significant, for both men and women, even after I control for education, income, and social class, as well as race, age, current marital status, number of children, religion, and religiosity. The effect of IQ is much stronger for women than for men.

And:

…intelligence and education have opposite effects on extramarital affairs for women. While more intelligent women are more likely to have affairs, more educated women are less likely to have them.

