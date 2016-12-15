This smart patch could reduce everyday stress by controlling your body's natural response

If you are one of those people who gets anxious, stressed, or nervous a lot during the average day then this smart patch wearable could be for you.

The Lief is a patch that sticks to your chest and monitors your heart rate and breathing rhythm. If it detects an imbalance it vibrates to bring you back to normal.

The product is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter where it has already reached three times its goal.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

