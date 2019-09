Hedge funds proved to be little more than leveraged beta bets in 2008. Now in 2009 they can’t even get that right. They trail the S&P500 by 4.8% year to date — having slipped badly lately. If only you could claw back some of your 2% management fee with a 20% penalty for underperformance.



What’s John Bogle’s number again?

(Via Zero Hedge)

