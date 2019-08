Skully, a new smart motorcycle helmet, aims to give riders a practical safety tool: a rearview camera to reduce blind spots. The heads-up display also features Bluetooth calls, GPS, and music streaming without looking away from the road.

Produced by Monica Manalo. Video courtesy of Reuters.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.