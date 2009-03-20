Smart Grid Co. Silver Spring Raises $15M Talks About IPO

Silver Spring Networks CEO, Scott Lang, said his company has raised another $15 million, bringing the company’s total to $150 million. He said this will hopefully be the last round the company raises before going public.



No word on when the company plans on going public, though. According to CNET, Lang said, “”Break-even should be pretty soon based on (sales) volume.”

The company is one of the most successful in the smart grid space. They produce Internet Protocal based hardware and software that allows utilities to better track energy usage.

