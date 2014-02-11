These Smart Glasses Can Read Any Text And Even Hand-Written Notes Out Loud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video OrCam are smart glasses that can read any text out loud -- from newspaper articles to product labels, and even hand-written notes -- with the help of a camera lens that can decipher letters and a microphone inserted in the glass frame. This futuristic gadget can also interpret colours and situations such as whether the light on a street crossing is red or green. Yonatan Wexler of OrCam gave a fascinating presentation at the DLD conference last month about this new product that will be a game-changer for the visually impaired. Many thanks to our friends at DLD for giving us permission to publish this presentation.

