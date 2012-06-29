Smart General Managers Can Pick Up Hidden Gems In The Second Round Of The NBA Draft Tonight

Photo: Fox Sports

There aren’t that many spots on an NBA roster, and there aren’t that many basketball players in the world who can compete at the highest level.Most of the picks in the second round of tonight’s NBA draft will have perilously short careers, and some will never see the floor in an NBA contest.



But that doesn’t mean there aren’t hidden gems waiting to be uncovered each year. It’s possible to find reliable rotation players, and in rarer cases, even future All-Stars.

Take a look at some of the highlights of the second round over the 10 drafts, with players who are still making an impact in the league:

2002:

No. 35 Carlos Boozer, Cleveland

2003:

No. 47 Mo Williams, Utah

2004:

No. 31 Anderson Varejao, Orlando (traded to Cleveland)

No. 44 Trevor Ariza, New York

2005:

No. 49 Andray Blatche, Washington

No. 57 Marcin Gortat, Phoenix (traded to Orlando)

2006:

No. 32 Steve Novak, Houston

No. 42 Daniel Gibson, Cleveland

2007:

No. 35 Glen Davis, Seattle (traded to Boston)

No. 37 Josh McRoberts, Portland

No. 48 Marc Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers

No. 56 Ramon Sessions, Milwaukee

2008:

No. 34 Mario Chalmers, Minnesota (traded to Miami)

No. 45 Goran Dragic, San Antonio (traded to Phoenix)

2009:

No. 37 DaJuan Blair, San Antonio

No. 46 Danny Green, Cleveland

2010:

No. 39 Landry Fields, New York

2011:

No. 60 Isaiah Thomas, Sacramento

The attention given to picks in the second round can really separate the best general managers from the rest of the pack.

