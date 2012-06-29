Smart General Managers Can Pick Up Hidden Gems In The Second Round Of The NBA Draft Tonight

Photo: Fox Sports
There aren’t that many spots on an NBA roster, and there aren’t that many basketball players in the world who can compete at the highest level.Most of the picks in the second round of tonight’s NBA draft will have perilously short careers, and some will never see the floor in an NBA contest.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t hidden gems waiting to be uncovered each year. It’s possible to find reliable rotation players, and in rarer cases, even future All-Stars.
Take a look at some of the highlights of the second round over the 10 drafts, with players who are still making an impact in the league:
2002:
- No. 35 Carlos Boozer, Cleveland
2003:
- No. 47 Mo Williams, Utah
2004:
- No. 31 Anderson Varejao, Orlando (traded to Cleveland)
- No. 44 Trevor Ariza, New York
2005:
- No. 49 Andray Blatche, Washington
- No. 57 Marcin Gortat, Phoenix (traded to Orlando)
2006:
- No. 32 Steve Novak, Houston
- No. 42 Daniel Gibson, Cleveland
2007:
- No. 35 Glen Davis, Seattle (traded to Boston)
- No. 37 Josh McRoberts, Portland
- No. 48 Marc Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers
- No. 56 Ramon Sessions, Milwaukee
2008:
- No. 34 Mario Chalmers, Minnesota (traded to Miami)
- No. 45 Goran Dragic, San Antonio (traded to Phoenix)
2009:
- No. 37 DaJuan Blair, San Antonio
- No. 46 Danny Green, Cleveland
2010:
- No. 39 Landry Fields, New York
2011:
- No. 60 Isaiah Thomas, Sacramento
The attention given to picks in the second round can really separate the best general managers from the rest of the pack.
