Smart: Foursquare Segregates Staff Check-Ins From Customer Check-Ins

Foursquare is now segregating staff check-ins from customer check-ins at business locations.



This is smart, because local businesses — and big, national ones, like Starbucks, via a new Foursquare deal — need to be able to offer coupons to the people who check-in from their stores and restaurants the most. (The “mayor,” in Foursquare lingo.)

If the people who work at the those local businesses checked-in everyday, they would shoot to the top of the list, preventing real customers from getting the Foursquare badges and mayorships that trigger the coupons.

Therefore, moving employee check-ins to a different list is the right move, so as not to mess up any coupon offers.

