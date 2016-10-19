This $1,498 crib automatically calms crying babies back to sleep in minutes

New parents rejoice. An innovative baby sleeper aims to teach parents more about their infants and become a “member of the family.” SNOO is billed as the world’s smartest and safest baby bed. It was created by pediatrician Harvey Karp, engineered by MIT Media Lab, and designed by Silicon Valley’s own Yves Behar. SNOO creates white noise and motion to recreate the womb environment for newborns.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.