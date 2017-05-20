7 smart choices real people made to get out of debt

Courtesy of Jessica Elberfeld

Jessica Elberfeld.

Jessica Elberfeld created a budget

Since graduating from college in 2009, Jessica Elberfeld has paid $104,182.42 out of $113,000 of student loans.

She told Business Insider she had always made her loan payments a priority, but didn't create her budget until 2015, when she exported as much transaction data as she could from her online bank statement into an Excel spreadsheet.

She combed through six to nine months of her spending history to average how much she spent in each category per month, and then made that average her budget. Every night, she inputs her receipts into her spreadsheet in weekly increments. If she goes over in one area, she'll course-correct the next month. This way, she can devote at least $2,230 a month to her loan payments.

In November, she'll have paid her full balance and will be loan-free.

