37 of the smartest celebrities in Hollywood

Lupita Nyong’o has a master’s from Yale.

The Academy Award-winning actress wanted to go into filmmaking, so she applied to Hampshire College and moved to the United States from Kenya to earn her degree.

“I wanted to be an actor but I wasn’t ready to admit it yet,” she told the Telegraph in 2014. “So my plan B was filmmaking and that felt more acceptable [than acting] for people in my community.”

She then went on to attend a three-year master’s program at the Yale School of Drama where she landed her Oscar-winning role in “12 Years a Slave” just a couple of weeks before graduation. While at the university, she was awarded the Herschel Williams Prize for “acting students with outstanding ability” during the 2011-12 academic year.