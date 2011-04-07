Smart Balance Brings In New IRO

Smart Balance, the NASDAQ-listed healthy foods company, has appointed Carole Buyers as its new vice president of investor relations and business development.



Along with being responsible for managing the company’s relationship with the buy side and sell side, Buyers will provide financial support for Smart Balance’s strategic growth initiatives, says the company in a statement.

Buyers joins Smart Balance from Gaiam, the lifestyle media company, where she held the position of vice president of corporate finance and IR.

Prior to Gaiam, Buyers worked for 14 years in analyst roles for buy-side firms such as the Boston Company and United Capital Management, and sell-side firms including RBC Capital Management.

At Smart Balance, Buyers takes over in IR from John Mintz, who is moving on to the role of vice president of finance and strategy.

