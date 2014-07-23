30 Smart Answers To Tough Interview Questions

Some job interviewers ask tough questions to trip you up or to get you to reveal information you may be trying to conceal. Others want to get a better sense of your thought process or see how you respond under pressure.

Whatever the reason, you’ll want to be prepared.

In her book “301 Smart Answers to Tough Interview Questions

,” Vicky Oliver says in order to prevail, you need to “trounce your competition.”

“You could be competing against someone with three times your experience, or conversely, against someone who can do the job at half your salary level,” she says.

One of the best ways to stand out: have the smartest answers to the toughest questions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.