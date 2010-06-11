Online Betting Startup Smarkets Warms Up For The World Cup (OFFICE TOUR)

The World Cup, which begins Friday morning, promises to be the top story in sports for the next month.



It’s also a busy time for betting firms: According to a report, U.K. bookie Williams Hill expects more than £1 billion to be gambled on the tournament.

That’s good news for online betting giants like Betfair, but it’s also an opportunity for one of the U.K.’s newest betting startups, Smarkets, which just rolled out a new World Cup-tailored homepage.

Unlike rivals that cater to advanced bettors, Smarkets is hoping to attract a following by making betting easy and social for beginners. “Our product is aimed at the Facebook generation,” Smarkets cofounder and CEO Jason Trost tells us.

Click here to tour Smarkets’ fabulous office and meet the team →

Like many online betting sites, Smarkets is a betting exchange, often called a prediction market. This means that users are betting against each other, and not the house. Smarkets takes a cut of all money exchanged through the site, and therefore isn’t exposed to the risk of losing any bets.

The company is in its early going — it just opened betting to the public in February — and hopes the World Cup can provide a starting point for new bettors. “Lots of people will be betting on the first time on the web and think we offer one of the best betting user experiences,” Trost says.

The plan is to continue to make Smarkets easier and more social over time, adding features like “tweet my bet,” “challenge a friend,” “track someone’s betting,” releasing its API so other sites can incorporate it, and adding more markets for betting.

Trost met his cofounder and CTO Hunter Morris — both Americans — while undergrads at Northwestern University outside Chicago. (Also in their class: Groupon cofounder/CEO Andrew Mason.) That’s where I met Morris, too, actually — we worked on a wi-fi startup together briefly in 2001, and I guest-hosted his late-night campus radio show once during final exams.

Trost and Morris both worked as developers for financial services firms after college, Morris at Wolverine Trading in Chicago (and later London) and Trost at UBS in the New York area.

They founded Smarkets in London in early 2008 and launched their betting exchange in private beta in late 2009. So far, the company has raised about £500,000 — almost $1 million — from friends, family, and Stefan Glaenzer, former chairman of Last.fm, the online music company acquired by CBS.

Smarkets’ first office was a room in Trost’s London apartment, but the company now works out of a beautiful startup incubator called White Bear Yard. The space is run by Glaenzer and former Yahoo! executive Eileen Burbidge. VentureBeat did a nice profile on the space last year, including video — see it here.

We stopped by on a recent afternoon for a look around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.