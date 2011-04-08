'Smallville' Finale Promo Features Superman Score

Entertainment Weekly has revealed a new promo for the final episodes of Smallville that is set to John Williams’ classic score from the original Superman. The CW will start airing the promo on Friday.



Smallville episode 10.21, “Finale” airs on The CW May 13th, 2011. The episode stars Michael Rosenbaum, Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Annette O’Toole, Justin Hartley, Cassidy Freeman and is directed by James Marshall, Greg Beeman.

