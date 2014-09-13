Here's The Tiniest Town In Every State

Andy Kiersz

There are small towns, and then there are towns with single digit populations. Continuing our ongoing search for demographic outliers, we found the smallest town in every state.

Using population counts from the 2010 Census, we found the place — either a legally incorporated town, village, or city, or a Census-designated statistical equivalent — that had the fewest inhabitants in each state, excluding the handful of places with zero population in 2010:

Smallest places mapBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from 2010 U.S. Census

Alaska, Arizona, Nebraska, Utah, and Washington all contain a place with one resident as of the 2010 Census. Here’s the list of the smallest place in every state:

Smallest places tableBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from 2010 U.S. Census

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.