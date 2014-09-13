Here's The Tiniest Town In Every State

There are small towns, and then there are towns with single digit populations. Continuing our ongoing search for demographic outliers, we found the smallest town in every state.

Using population counts from the 2010 Census, we found the place — either a legally incorporated town, village, or city, or a Census-designated statistical equivalent — that had the fewest inhabitants in each state, excluding the handful of places with zero population in 2010:

Alaska, Arizona, Nebraska, Utah, and Washington all contain a place with one resident as of the 2010 Census. Here’s the list of the smallest place in every state:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.