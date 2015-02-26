The world's smallest phone charger will be a lifesaver in emergency situations

Somehow, your phone battery always dies at the most inconvenient moment.

But now there’s a quarter-sized charger that can save the day and let you send that one last text.

The Devotec Fuel Phone charger is the smallest phone charger in the world and gives your phone 20 to 30 minutes of extra talk time when it’s about to die.

And it comes with a keyring cord, so that you can just hang it with your keys.

The Fuel micro charger (in red): $US24.99

