You can rent 'the smallest house in the world' on Airbnb

Airbnb.com If your guest doesn’t mind close quarters, you can host a guest in the tiny house.

If you’re pinching pennies in Berlin and don’t have any claustrophobia issues, you might consider renting this tiny house for only one euro a night.

At only one square meter, it’s the smallest house in the world — and people are renting it on Airbnb.

Although the International Business Times reports that the 1 SQM house project ended in Berlin in July of 2012, the small space is still listed on Airbnb.

The house was designed by a Berlin-based architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel, as Business Insider has previously reported. Le-Mentzel was the son of two Laotian refugees, prompting his interest in exploring and experimenting with the concept of home, according to the International Business Times.

Airbnb.com The small house has plenty of natural light.

His creation is a “wooden waterproof construction with a slide-window and a lockable slide-door and a small desk perfect for your laptop,” the Airbnb listing describes.

“It’s a good discussion, at the moment, to have,” he told CNN. “To think about what you really need. How much space do you really need to be happy? I think one square meter is not enough for most people, but it makes you think about what you really need and what you don’t need.”

Airbnb.com When turned on its side, the 1 SQM house makes a fantastic bed.

Although he never thought of his design as a solution to homelessness or overcrowded refugee camps, governments and citizens have reached out to him from California to Uzbekistan, reports CNN.

When you want to sleep, you simply turn the house on its side. The space is cosy for “people up to 1.75 m (5′ 7”),” but the listing warns that it could get a little tight for anyone taller.

Airbnb.com The 1 SQM House is on wheels and can easily be transported anywhere in the city.

Here’s the coolest part — renters can move the house wherever they want within the city! It’s on wheels, and it apparently fits into the Berlin Metro car (although the listing makes clear that this is technically not allowed by subway regulations). From the Bradenburg Gate to the Reichstag building, the tiny house is said to, “always give you privacy and shelter.”

Luckily, those who rent the house are also welcome to use the kitchen and bathrooms of the Eastseven Hostel in Berlin.

Airbnb.com When standing upright, it has a small desk that’s perfect for a laptop.

Happy travels! Pack lightly.

