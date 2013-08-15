The 'Smallest House In Italy' Is Architecturally Stunning

Imagine living a hair’s breadth away from all the most romantic, historic sights of Rome. Now imagine doing it in 75 square feet.

Architect and designer Marco Pierazzi saw the potential in an abandoned, one-room alleyway house just steps from Roman landmarks like the Pantheon and Saint Peter’s Square. He bought it, fixed it up, and lived there with his wife until their child was born.

Pierazzi now rents what he calls the “smallest house in Italy” to friends, acquaintances, and tourists, making it a convenient place to stay on a Roman holiday.

