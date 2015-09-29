The most outrageous living spaces for rent in San Francisco

It’s easy to fall in love with San Francisco, and perhaps you envision yourself living there — if you can pay the price.

On Airbnb, I found a real steal in the heart of the Mission district: For a top bunk in a room with four beds, I paid a cool $US50 a night.

But it wasn’t long before I found out that renting out space in their apartment meant real business for my hosts. The night I reached my temporary digs, I opened the first door to my left and stumbled into a space resembling the Cupboard beneath the stairs. My friend and I joked that Harry Potter fans would go nuts for this kind of space, and the next morning one of my hosts agreed. Perhaps it could go for $US20 daily?

Opposite the room beneath the stairs, there was a room available for a couple to rent. In the living room, they made space for a loft. This space was not listed on Airbnb, but reserved for returnees or people they had met in person.

As per San Francisco laws, bedrooms must be 170 square feet to accommodate four people, CBS reported. However, inspectors cannot go into the rooms to measure that space unless there is a tenant complaint coming from within. And, as far as I could tell, my roommates had none, and neither did I. The place was clean, we had a stocked kitchen, fresh towels, free WiFi, and the hosts were friendly, willing to take us on a local’s tour of the city.

Foregoing privacy, space, or both, does not appear to be uncommon in San Francisco, but the prices that some tenants pay for a coveted 100 square feet or less in the Bay Area are truly mind-boggling.

Here are some of craziest listings that prove just how valuable living space in San Francisco is today.

Inncubator, self-described as a co-living space, rents each bed here in startup house for $900 a month. The perks? Linens, towels, WiFi, utilities and weekly maid services, 'pretty much everything you need for an easy transition here,' the post reads. Craigslist Crashing this couch in San Francisco's Little Italy will cost you $85 a night. With no limit listed on the booking page, that would rack up to $2757 a month, including occupancy taxes and other fees. Don't expect bedroom privacy, however. The living room is treated as communal space. Airbnb This 'very comfortable' cross sectional sofa 'can fit one to two people easily,' the hosts write. For one person, staying here will cost $110 a night, or $1149 a month, including occupancy taxes and other fees. After one person, it's an extra $35 a night. Sofas not your style? The hosts have you covered with an inflatable, twin sized aerobed to set up in the living room. Airbnb $108 a night is the price to pay for an airbed in this fabulous SoMa loft. Factor in the occupancy taxes and other fees, and you're looking at $4290 a month. But the host will cut you a deal: 'If you rent my place for an entire month, you will have the entire place to yourself.' Airbnb Though this stay is advertised as a bed, it's in a shared room, so it's not clear if this room is the living room or a bedroom. True, it will cost you a whopping $450 a night sans service fees and occupancy taxes, but hey, it is 'cosy' after all. You can get the bed for $14,787 a month. Airbnb This futon and living experience with an amateur chef tallies up to $249 a night. With a two-night minimum stay and nearly $300 in additional fees, you can expect to shell out at least $690 for this posh stay in Noe Valley. Airbnb This one takes the cake. Unearthed by SF Curbed, this Craigslist ad, which has now been flagged for removal, advertised 132-square-foot 'in-law studio' for $900 a month. The furnished twelve-foot by eleven-foot room has a bunk bed, desk, chair, microwave, and no kitchen in sight. Craigslist At this location, you get two beds, space for two people, and no additional charge for the second person. Not bad, you think. But as you browse over the 'shared room' description, you can't help but wonder if the 'two beds' advertised is the only picture provided: the cross sectional. Airbnb Contrary to what most of this post has been showing, you can actually find a standard bed in San Francisco. Nestled in Balboa Park, this pad, which can accommodate for two, costs $195 a night, plus $50 in service fees and occupancy taxes. Airbnb We finally arrive at a unit for rent in San Francisco in Outer Richmond. For $2200 you will get one bedroom, with a washer and dryer in the building in Outer Richmond. Craigslist

