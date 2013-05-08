Microsoft VP Says Smaller Windows 8 Tablets Are Coming At The End Of June

Julie Larson-Green.

Microsoft is thinking more about enabling Windows 8 to run on smaller and cheaper tablet computers, and we’ll get a look at the first of such devices at the end of June.



The news comes from comments made Julie Larson-Green, the corporate vice president for Windows at Microsoft, at Wired’s business conference today.

“We’ve made some recent changes in windows to allow smaller devices,” Larson-Green said when asked about smaller Windows tablets. “In fact you can get your hands on it at end of June.”

She went on to say that Windows Blue, the codename for the next version of Windows 8 that will have several new improvements, will launch at the end of June too.

