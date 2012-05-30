Why Apple Could Change Its Mind On The iPad Or iPhone

CEO Tim Cook may be setting people up for some changes in Apple’s product lineups—changes that may contradict views that Steve Jobs laid out.



Apple CEO TIm Cook gets punchy.

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

While Cook shied away from making any product announcements at the D10 conference (which we’re liveblogging), he acknowledged that Jobs could be fickle.”Am I going to change things?” Cook said. “Of course.

“Steve told me, when we talked about being CEO, he said ‘I saw what happened at Disney’, that people would all sit around and say ‘What would Walt have done?’ And he looked at me with those intense eyes, and he told me to never do that. Just do what’s right. And I’m doing that. Does that mean that something will be different? Of course.

“But he was the best person in the world about doing this. He would flip on something so fast that you would forget that he was taking the 180 position the day before!”

Jobs himself didn’t acknowledge this habit—he just announced new products that contradicted his previous stances. Famously, he said that Apple would never do a video iPod—then introduced a video iPod.

Now speculation is fierce that Apple will introduce an iPad with a smaller screen to compete with smaller Android tablets. Wireless analyst Walter Piecyk wondered if Cook is laying the groundwork for such a device with his D10 comments.

People are also hopeful for a cheaper iPhone, especially for emerging markets.

Here’s more fuel for the fire from Cook: “Whenever we can do fantastic products and they have different price points, we’ll do that. We don’t have a religion about making one product.”

