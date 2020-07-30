10 reasons I loved growing up in a small town

Courtesy of Coren Feldman Walking around my hometown in the Midwest.

Small towns are like giant families, and people support each other during hard times.

When you’re with the same people from kindergarten through high school, those friendships last a lifetime.

The convenience of driving everywhere makes life easier than taking public transportation.

I grew up in a small town in Wisconsin with fewer than 25,000 people, a population that wouldn’t even fill half of Yankee Stadium.

There were definitely parts I didn’t appreciate, like the lack of diversity and the absence of anything to do past 8 p.m. But my years in New York City have helped me appreciate just how charmed my upbringing was – especially as many consider leaving big cities in favour of smaller towns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Small towns are friendly places.

Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images Even the dogs are friendly in small towns.

The first time I took my partner on a hike in my small hometown, everyone we passed on the trail waved and greeted us.

“Do you know these people?” he asked.

“No, that’s just what you do here,” I said.

In New York City where I live now, it’s considered rude to acknowledge another person’s presence as you’re going about your business. In small towns, it’s rude if you don’t.

Driving everywhere makes so many things easier.

National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images Cars are very convenient.

I got my driver’s licence weeks after I turned 16, and I used to drive myself everywhere. Having an entire trunk to fill with groceries and housewares was so much easier than lugging heavy bags on public transportation. And I’d rather sit in traffic in a comfortable car than a crowded, delayed subway any day.

You can get farm-fresh produce straight from the source.

George Rose/Getty Images A pumpkin farm in California.

Sure, farmer’s markets are great, but when you live a 10-minute drive from the farm, why not pick fruits and vegetables yourself? I loved going to pick-your-own farms just off the main road and seeing where our produce actually came from.

Small-town independent bookstores are true gems.

Jumping Rocks/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images People shopping at independent bookstore in Maine.

Independent bookstores in small towns are a dying breed with the rise of Amazon and other online retailers, but I hope they never truly disappear. In my experience, employees at small bookstores know just how to give the perfect recommendations, care deeply about literature, and put on the coolest events.

Local politicians are more accessible than in large cities.

Alex Wong/Getty Images An office in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, DC.

Growing up, I had the opportunity to meet several of my elected representatives. I even interviewed one of my US senators for our school newspaper in 8th grade (yes, I got my start in journalism early). In a city and state with a much larger population, my elected officials aren’t as accessible.

The friends you make in preschool are your friends for life.

10’000 Hours / Getty Images Social media can help with staying in touch.

In a small town, you’re in school with the same group of people from kindergarten through high school. When you’ve spent that many years with someone, those friendships last a lifetime. Before you know it, you’re buying wedding and baby gifts for people you’ve known since you were a baby.

“Going for a drive” is an activity in itself.

Eduardo Fonseca Arraes/Getty Images Going for a drive.

There wasn’t a lot to do in the town where I grew up. Even the one Starbucks in the town closed before dinnertime. But going for a drive with the radio playing and the wind blowing with no destination in mind was always a solid option.

Nights are quiet and peaceful, plus you can actually see stars.

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Stars light up the night sky outside of Crested Butte, Colorado.

Without the light pollution of a big city, the night sky is filled with stars. And I didn’t really have to worry about the safety of being out late at night, since everyone else in the town was probably sleeping anyway.

The state and county fairs are unbeatable.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Cotton candy and caramel corn during a drive-thru food fair in San Rafael, California.

Going to state and county fairs always made me feel like I was living in a movie. Unfortunately, many of these events have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some states are organising fair food drive thrus so that people can still enjoy the characteristic treats.

People show up for each other, especially during hard times.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Small towns can be more like family.

Residents of small towns look out for each other. If someone is sick, people bring food. If someone needs help, people offer it. When a family friend’s son recently had to cancel his bar mitzvah celebration due to the pandemic, my community threw him a drive-by “car mitzvah” instead. During happy and challenging times, people feel a sense of responsibility for each other in a way that large cities just can’t replicate.

